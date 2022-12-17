Putin spends day with Russian forces involved in Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin spent Friday working at the joint staff of military branches involved in Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin received briefings on "the work of the joint staff and on the progress made in the special military operation, held a general meeting and separate meetings with commanders," read a Kremlin statement.

His visit came amid growing consternation in Russia over the US' recent decision to send its Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, a move that experts believe could hand Kyiv an advantage in the ongoing conflict.

Russian officials have slammed the decision, with the Foreign Ministry denouncing it as "provocative step" that will "escalate the conflict and increase the risk of direct US involvement."

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, has also warned that the Patriot systems will be "legitimate targets for Russian strikes."





