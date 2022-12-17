Micheál Martin formally resigns as premier of Ireland

Micheál Martin has formally resigned as Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister), paving the way for Leo Varadkar to succeed him in a planned handover of power.



Varadkar will later be confirmed as head of government for the second time following a special sitting of the Dáil parliament in Dublin.



Taoiseach is the Irish term for head of government and is used to describe the prime minister.



The liberal Fine Gael leader is replacing Christian democrat and Fianna Fáil leader Martin under the planned terms of a coalition deal struck in 2020.



Martin formally tendered his resignation during an audience with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins at the presidential residence at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin on Saturday morning.



Martin said it had been "the honour of a lifetime" to serve the public as taoiseach.



In a video posted on social media Martin said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the many, many people across the length and breadth of the country for your courtesy and kindness, as I met you on many, many engagements."



The Cork politician, seen as a steady pair of hands, led the country through the worst of the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, and handled tense exchanges with Britain over the Northern Ireland Protocol.



Martin's efforts to stem the country's housing crisis using financial incentives for construction and grants for affordable housing fell short however, as Ireland has seen homeless figures hit record numbers for four months in a row, now at 11,397 including 3,480 children.



Setting aside almost a century of animosity, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, two parties forged out of Ireland's Civil War of the 1920s, agreed to share power together with the Green Party in 2020 after that year's inconclusive general election result.



While Fianna Fáil emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), the socialist republican party Sinn Féin, which won 37 seats, secured the most first preference votes.



Sinn Féin accused its two main rivals of conspiring to keep it out of power and has continued to heavily criticize the coalition administration in its role as the main opposition party.



Varadkar will be nominated taoiseach during a sitting of the Dáil on Saturday morning.