GERMANYS SCHOLZ OPENS FLOATING TERMINAL FOR LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS

Germany's Scholz opens floating terminal for liquefied natural gas

Germany's Scholz opens floating terminal for liquefied natural gas

Published December 17,2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday opened Germany's first liquefied natural gas terminal in the northern town of Wilhelmshaven as the nation hurriedly switches to alternative energy sources to replace Russian gas.



Its construction, in the record time of just under ten months, shows that "our country is capable of new beginnings and speed," Scholz said at the inauguration ceremony.



He was flanked by Economics Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats and Lower Saxony's state premier Stephan Weil of the Social Democrats.



Weil called the opening of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal an "encouraging sign" at the end of a difficult year.



A year ago, anyone who said that Germany would become "independent of Russian natural gas in no time" would have been laughed at, added Weil.



"In fact, it is one of the great political achievements that exactly that has been achieved. That the empty storage facilities have been filled and that today, with the opening of the first LNG terminal here in Germany, we are showing how we are also continuing to advance independence," he said, referring to German efforts to fill gas storage facilities ahead of the winter.



The floating terminal off the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony is intended to help close the gap in Germany's gas supply caused by a lack of supplies from Russia.



The centrepiece of the terminal is the almost 300-metre-long special ship Höegh Esperanza, which in future will convert the liquefied natural gas delivered by tankers into its gaseous state and feed it into the German gas grid.



Scholz opened the terminal from the passenger ship Helgoland, which normally transports tourists. Around 400 guests attended the ceremony on the ship.



Four more terminals are to be built by the end of next year: one each in Brunsbüttel (Schleswig-Holstein), Stade (Lower Saxony) and Lubmin (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern), plus another in Wilhelmshaven.



According to the Economy Ministry, together they can accommodate one third of the natural gas needed to supply Germany.



Scholz gave the go-ahead for the construction of the terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel on February 27, three days after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine.



