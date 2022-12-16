Russian Wagner founder accuses France of being behind attack on Russian official in CAR

The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner accused France on Friday of being behind an assassination attempt on a Russian official who was wounded by a parcel bomb in the Central African Republic.

"Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Syty managed to say: 'I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa'," Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

"I have already applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to initiate the procedure for declaring France a state sponsor of terrorism, as well as a thorough investigation of the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies - the United States and others," Prigozhin said.