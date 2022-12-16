 Contact Us
News World Putin, Russian Security Council evaluate relations with neighboring countries

Published December 16,2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with members of the country's Security Council and evaluated Moscow's relations with neighboring countries.

"Today, we will review current issues of ensuring national security in various spheres, and we will also discuss our interaction with neighbors on certain highly significant aspects," said Putin, who attended the meeting via video link.

The Russian Security Council addresses issues of national importance, including foreign relations, defense and development.