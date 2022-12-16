KREMLIN LEADER PUTIN HAS PHONE CALL WITH INDIAS PRIME MINISTER MODI

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues of political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Friday.



The talks focused on mutual investments and strategic partnership in areas such as energy, agriculture, transport and logistics.



The Ukraine war was also addressed, it said. "At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin outlined his principled assessments of Russia's line towards Ukraine," the statement said.



The talks came amidst reports that Modi had been avoiding his annual phone call with Putin following the latter's nuclear threats.



