More than 20 years after the Kosovo war, a special court in The Hague sentenced an ex-commander to 26 years in prison for war crimes on Friday.



The Kosovo Tribunal found the ex-commander of the Albanian militia the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Salih Mustafa, guilty of arbitrary detention, torture and murder.



Mustafa, who was arrested in Pristina in 2020, had maintained he was innocent during the trial.



The 5-year-old allegedly headed an internal secret service of the Albanian militia.



In a penal camp near Pristina, he and his subordinates allegedly cruelly tortured at least six civilians in April 1999. One of the men was later murdered.



According to the prosecution, the victims were all Kosovo Albanians who had been considered "collaborators" by the KLA.



Numerous witnesses, including some victims, were questioned in the trial.



During the Kosovo war from 1998 to 1999, the KLA fought against Serbian troops in order to gain independence from Serbia for Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians.



This was finally achieved with the help of NATO.



The special court for the Kosovo war was established in 2015 following international pressure to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.



It is part of Kosovo's judicial system, but staffed by international judges and prosecutors.



Due to the pressure put on witnesses, the court was moved to The Hague.



The presiding judge pronounced the verdict on Friday "on behalf of the people of Kosovo."



