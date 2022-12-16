Berlin hotel aquarium held one million litres of water

The large aquarium Aquadom at Sea Life in Berlin was, according to the operators on the internet, the "largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world", an attraction in Berlin known to many tourists.



It was a container made of acrylic glass that was 16 metres high and 11.5 metres in diameter. Visitors could travel through the inside of the aquarium in a lift.



According to the report, about 1,500 fish - more than 100 different species - lived in the tank.



The aquarium was filled with one million litres of salt water. That would be 1,000 cubic metres of water weighing 1,000 tonnes.



The aquarium was reported to have been extensively modernised by summer 2020.



The location is very close to Berlin's Alexanderplatz and the television tower.

