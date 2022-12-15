US President Biden calls for African Union to join G20

US President Joe Biden called Thursday for the African Union to become a permanent member of G-20.

"It's been a long time coming, but it's gonna come," Biden told a leader's session during the last day of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC.

The US, working in close cooperation with Congress, plan to commit $55 billion in Africa in the next three years, Biden announced, saying the aim is to "advance the priorities we share, and to support the agenda 2063."

The president also reiterated his announcement in September during the UN General Assembly where he expressed "full support" for reforming the UN Security Council to include permanent representation for Africa.

The US capital is hosting a three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit, which 49 African leaders are attending. Issues concerning the African continent are discussed in public sessions as well as in bilateral meetings.



