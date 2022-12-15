US names new warship 'Fallujah,’ site of civilian massacres in Iraq

The US Navy named their next-generation warship after a site made famous for civilian massacres in Iraq.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in a speech Wednesday at Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C. that the new amphibious assault ship was named the USS Fallujah to honor the first and second battles in Fallujah. The battles during the invasion of Iraq resulted in violent clashes and civilian deaths.

"The future USS Fallujah will commemorate the first and second battles of Fallujah, American-led offenses during the Iraq War."

Del Toro called it an honor for the nation to memorialize Marines, soldiers and coalition forces that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles."

The fiercest clashes that followed the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 occurred in Fallujah.

The goal of the initial Fallujah attack was to apprehend or eliminate militants responsible for the 2004 murder of four US contractors.

On Nov. 7, as the US offensive had been generally unsuccessful and its forces suffered casualties, the US began the siege of Fallujah -- a scene of horrible killings.

During Operation Phantom Fury siege, more than 100 coalition forces were killed, over 600 soldiers were injured and thousands of Iraqi civilians were killed.