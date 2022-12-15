More than one-third of Ukrainian refugees want to stay in Germany

More than one in three war refugees from Ukraine would like to stay in Germany, either forever or at least for several years, according to the results of a survey presented in Berlin on Thursday.



Of the more than 11,000 Ukrainians who participated, 26% expressed their intention to live in Germany forever, while 11% intend to stay for several years.



About one-third of the refugees (34%) want to leave Germany again after the end of the war and 27% were undecided. Only 2% of the Ukrainian refugees plan to leave again within a year.



At the time the survey was conducted, between August and October, 17% of working-age refugees had a job, with 71% of them in jobs that require a university degree or vocational qualification, according to the study.



"We rate this proportion as relatively high," also in comparison to previous experiences with other refugee groups, said Herbert Brücker of the Institute for Employment Research (IAB).



In addition to the IAB, the survey was conducted by the research centre of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the German Institute for Economic Research and the Federal Institute for Population Research.



As the most important motive for choosing Germany as a destination, 60% of the refugees name family members, friends and acquaintances who already live in the country.



Other frequently mentioned motives are: the country's respect for human rights; the welfare system; the education system; the welcoming culture; and the economic situation in Germany.