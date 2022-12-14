Russia: Germany trying to justify bad moves by blaming Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to justify blunders of his Cabinet by blaming Russia for Germany's economic woes.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said Scholz focused on attacking Russia instead of speaking of the problems, provoked by "ill-considered policy of his government" that led to the rupture of Russian-German economic and energy cooperation "which for decades ensured the growth of German industry."

Scholz said did not mention the relocation of many German companies to the US due to "unprecedented increase" in energy prices and refrained from explanation about unwillingness to investigate the explosion of Nord Stream gas pipelines, the statement read.

The German leader also did not say how anti-Russian sanctions harm the German economy itself and how the problems in Germany affect the whole EU, the ministry said.

The ministry said Russia will not insist on restoration of economic ties when the conflict in Ukraine ends, as Scholz expects.

"We will not ask about anything and German politicians should realize this once and for all," it added.

"All the arguments of Olaf Scholz are evidence of a crisis in understanding the current situation and strategic vision. Apparently, this is the limits of the thinking of the current German authorities," it concluded.



