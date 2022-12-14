Nepal bus accident kills 18

At least 18 people were killed and 21 others injured in a bus accident in the South Asian nation of Nepal on Wednesday.

The accident happened at Bethanchok Rural Municipality in the central Kavre district on Tuesday evening when at least 39 people were aboard the bus, officials said.

Bhagwan Adhikari, chairman of Bethanchok Rural Municipality, said: "The bus was carrying people who had gone to attend a 'bratabandha' (religious) ceremony in Chyalti in the rural municipality from Banepa Municipality-19."

Of the 18 killed, 13 died at the accident site while five others died while undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the daily Kathmandu quoted Adhikari as having said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

On Monday, 12 people died in a jeep accident at Lewa in the Chhedagad Municipality of the western Jajrkot district.