Kosovo signs official application for EU membership

Kosovo's top officials on Wednesday signed an official application for the country to join the European Union.

President Vljosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Parliament Speaker Gljauk Konjufca held a ceremony in the capital for the application.

In a speech, Kurti said: "Today we're taking the first step towards EU membership... It is a historic moment with which we want to open a new chapter."

He added that Kosovo's progress will depend on a commitment to reforms to improve democracy, the rule of law, and economic development.

Osmani said that there is no other alternative for Kosovo but the EU.

"This is dedicated to all citizens, to those who fought for freedom. Kosovo breathes European. The youngest country in Europe, a country of political pluralism, and religious rights, and an indomitable contributor to peace and security deserves to be part of the EU. Our way forward is clear. We are determined to succeed. We will do our part to make the EU easier," said Osmani.

The signed application will be submitted to the Czech Republic, which currently presides over the European Union.

Serbia objects

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that by taking this step, Kosovo violated the Washington Treaty, Brussels Treaty, and UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

Vucic criticized the international community and Western partners for not respecting the agreements.

In 2020, Serbian and Kosovar leaders met in a US-sponsored two-day dialogue in Washington where they agreed to normalize economic ties.

Both sides agreed to freeze their diplomatic recognition/de-recognition campaigns.

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. It aspires for EU membership and aims to gain a visa-free regime for the EU zone.

But Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's independence and sees its former province as its territory.

Kosovo is also not a member of NATO or the United Nations.

In early December, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU will give an update on Kosovo's visa liberalization.

Kosovo is among a handful of countries in Europe which is outside the EU's visa-free regime.