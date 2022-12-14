French president, Ukrainian premier discuss military, financial aid for Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the French-Ukrainian conference for resilience and reconstruction at the Ministry of Economy in Paris, France December 13, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed further military and financial support for Ukraine during a meeting in Paris.

"We talked about additional deliveries of modern air defense systems to protect our skies, about financial support for … Ukraine from the EU and France, about the restoration of Ukraine's energy system, and the purchase of equipment we need for quick repairs," Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram late on Tuesday.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and the need to demilitarize the region "as soon as possible" was also discussed, he added.

Shmyhal thanked Macron for hosting a fundraiser that generated €1 billion ($1.06 billion) for Ukraine.

"The French government and the French people remain our reliable allies in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Ukraine," he said.