Consul general, 5 other diplomats removed from UK by Chinese government

Six Chinese diplomats have been removed from the UK following the beating of a protester in front of the Chinese consulate building in Manchester in October.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that "the Chinese government now removed from the UK those officials including the Consul General himself."

"We all saw the disturbing footage of the incident outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester," Cleverly said, adding that they "initiated a process based on our adherence to the rule of law."

"Greater Manchester Police initiated investigation, as part of that investigation, requested that six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned," he added.

Cleverly said the Chinese Embassy was informed and "we set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action in response to our request."

"This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these instance has had an effect. And we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law and expect others to lie."

The British government previously had said that reports of a protester being dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England, were "deeply concerning."

Social media footage of a pro-Hong Kong and democracy rally had showed a group of around 30 to 40 protesters.

The footage appeared to show a small group of men from within the consulate leaving the consulate grounds, grabbing a protester, dragging him inside the consulate, and beating him. The protester was eventually rescued by police.