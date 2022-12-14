2 administrative buildings damaged in Kyiv drone attacks

Police officers work at the site of a building destroyed by a Russian drone attack, as their attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 14, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Two administrative buildings were damaged by debris from Iranian-made drones shot down over Ukraine's capital Kyiv, authorities said on Wednesday.

A total of 10 Shahed drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, debris from the drones damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Information about casualties is being checked," it added.

The statement said air raid alerts have been activated in Kyiv and the neighboring Zhytomyr region, urging civilians to take shelter.

Moscow and Tehran deny that Russia is using Iranian drones in attacks on Ukraine.

Kyiv and its allies, led by the U.S., have rejected their assertions and imposed sanctions on Russian and Iranian officials for the supply and use of Iranian drones.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said it handed over fresh "evidence" to Tehran of Iranian drones being used in Russian strikes.