€1 billion pledged for Ukraine aid at international donor conference

Pledges amounting to around €1 billion ($1.05 billion) piled up during Tuesday's international donor conference for Ukraine in Paris, as supporters work to help the country endure Russian strikes and the bitter cold.



This mainly involved pledges of material aid to restore energy and water supplies, for transport and health care, as well as for the food sector, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.



"We are having a direct impact on the lives of millions of people with this aid," she said.



Of the total, €415 million have been provided to maintain Ukraine's energy supply.



Emergency aid to help Ukraine through the winter included generators, transformers, building materials and fire engines. France also pledged medical supplies, school buses, and assistance with demining, among other things.



The conference complemented efforts to provide longer-term support to Ukraine, for which EU states have just pledged loans of €18 billion.



French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the international community's determination to stand by Ukraine during the conference.



"The immediate task is to help the Ukrainian people through the winter," Macron said.



Around 70 countries, international organizations and the European Union participated in the conference. The aim was to coordinate emergency aid in the areas of energy, transport, agriculture, water and health care.



"This is a sign that Ukraine is not alone," Macron added.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined the conference via video link, thanked the international community in his daily video address published late Tuesday.



"Every day we draw new strength for Ukraine to get through this winter, and I thank all those who are working to help our state," he said.



The EU has sent 40 large generators to Ukraine to power the country's hospitals, according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to "ensure power supply to 30 hospitals in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv and Kherson."



This is in addition to 800 generators sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded, von der Leyen told the conference.



Von der Leyen also announced the establishment of a coordination platform under EU auspices, which is to enable the rapid forwarding of aid to Ukraine.



To this end, a trans-shipment warehouse is to be set up in Poland this week, from where aid supplies are to be transported to the relevant regions in Ukraine.



Zelensky meanwhile told the conference that all power stations in his country had been damaged or destroyed by the Russians.



Millions of people are without electricity, he said. "Imagine this for your countries."



Quick help could prevent a massive wave of migration toward other countries in Europe, he added.



"Generators have become as important as armoured vehicles and protective waistcoats." They made it possible to keep hospitals and businesses running and to set up tents where people could warm up and charge their mobile phones, he said.



Zelensky expects further attacks on the energy grid as well.



According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has an arsenal capable of at least five waves of attacks, said spokesperson Vadim Skibizki.



After the conference, a separate meeting set the course for French business participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Around 700 French companies showed interest in these talks.



"Ukrainian government officials offered French companies the possibility to invest in Ukraine, even now, while the war is still going on, as well as after our victory," Zelensky said after the meeting. "We also talked about what we could do to strengthen our state on the European level."



Zelensky said he was grateful to all French citizens for their support for Ukraine - not only politically, not only in terms of defence and sanctions, which was of great significance - but also for the fact "that we equally perceive the need to protect the value of human life, human dignity and the humanitarian opportunities that the modern world offers to everyone."



Meanwhile, Lithuania called for modern battle tanks to be sent to Kiev.



To better support Ukraine in repelling the Russian invasion that has been ongoing since February, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on Germany and other allies to supply modern weapons systems.



Ukraine has been demanding the delivery of Leopard battle tanks from Germany for months. So far, however, the German government has shown no sign of budging on the issue.



"Soviet-type weapons are running out not only in Ukraine, but also everywhere else. Such weapons and ammunition are no longer produced, or only in very small quantities," Landsbergis said in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to the BNS news agency.



Ukraine could therefore even face a "shortage of ammunition," he said.



"The best new types of weapons that could be delivered now are Western battle tanks," said Landsbergis, stressing that, because the tanks use standardized ammunition, one country could supply tanks while another supplies ammunition.



