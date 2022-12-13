Zelensky calls on Russia to begin withdrawing its forces at Christmas

Ukraine's president called on Russia to start withdrawing its forces at Christmas, local media reported Monday.
Speaking via video link at the G-7 Summit, Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning aggression as Christmas approaches, according to Ukraine's state-run news agency Ukrinform.
"This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression," he said, adding, "If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities."
Zelensky argued that Russia's answer to the call would show what the Russians really want -- peace or war.
"The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away," he added.