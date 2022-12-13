US calls for removal of blockades in Kosovo as EU prepares to send more security forces

The US special envoy for the Western Balkans arrived Monday in Kosovo's capital Pristina amid tensions in the region.

The visit by Gabriel Escobar came after Serbs in northern Kosovo blocked main roads to protest the arrest on suspicion of terrorism of former Serb police officer Dejan Pantic, who was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the security forces in November.

The US delegation met with President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

According to a statement from Osmani's office, the US called for the removal of blockades on roads in the north and an end to intimidation and threats of violence.

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet was also set to take part in the visit, but it was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council said most member states agree with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the need to send in reinforcements and equipment for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) if they are needed.

''I asked the member states to be ready to send additional reinforcements for our EULEX mission. Many of them agreed and are ready to send more capacities, more effective support, more people to this mission if needed,'' said Borrell.

Borrell urged both parties to de-escalate tensions and return to the dialogue.

''They must return to the EU-facilitated dialogue, once again, a tasking from the General Assembly of the United Nations to the European Union, and to me as facilitator of this dialogue. This is essential for both Serbia and Kosovo on their European path,'' he said.

The EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, is expected to visit the region in the coming days.

TENSIONS BETWEEN SERBIA AND KOSOVO

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognized this and sees its former province as part of its territory.

Tensions between the two flared last month when Kosovo attempted to require ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that date before 1999 to Pristina-issued plates. The decision led ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to withdraw from all central and local institutions.

A snap election was announced in four northern municipalities for Dec. 18 after ethnic Serb representatives resigned from their posts.

Kosovo has postponed the elections over security concerns, and the vote will now be held in April.

Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those areas, raising fears of an escalation in tensions.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday that Belgrade will formally ask the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to deploy Serbian troops there.

Vucic also urged Serbs in Kosovo to respect NATO and EU forces.