Turkish leader Erdoğan ratifies 6 international agreements

Türkiye's president approved several agreements with different organizations and countries and in various fields, including trade and energy, published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

One of the treaties that came into effect was on the interim application of a "Revised Standard Agreement" on technical assistance with the UN and various specialized agencies.

Another ratified deal was a biennial collaborative agreement between Türkiye's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), constituting a "practical framework for collaboration."

In the accord, the parties reaffirmed their aim to meet targets set out in the WHO's general programme of work for 2019-2023, European programme of work for 2021-2025, and Türkiye's health policies.

A separate memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on energy, signed in 2021 in the Turkish capital of Ankara, also came into force with the aim to create "a framework for good-faith cooperation in the field of energy" and to facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge, advice, skills and expertise" between the two parties.

An agreement on the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments with Belarus was also approved, aiming to "promote greater economic cooperation" between Ankara and Minsk.

Türkiye also approved an International Maritime Organization resolution amending a 1988 protocol relating to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), signed in 1974.

A financial framework partnership agreement was the focus of another treaty with the European Commission. It envisaged "specific agreements" on pre-accession EU funding for Türkiye.

IPA III supports countries implementing political, institutional, legal, administrative, social and economic reforms, while also supporting climate and environmental protection, human rights and gender equality.