German police hunt for attacker who shot man dead on Frankfurt street

DPA WORLD
Published December 13,2022
German police were racing on Tuesday to find the person who shot dead a 56-year-old man on the streets of the financial hub of Frankfurt.

The man was killed on Monday evening in the Rödelheim district, police said. Residents reported hearing gun shots between 8 pm and 9 pm and finding a wounded man on the pavement. He died of his injuries there shortly afterwards.

Further details to the crime as well as a potential motive were initially unclear.

Police were following up all leads, according to a spokesperson.