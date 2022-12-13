Amnesty accuses Spain and Morocco of deaths of 37 migrants at border

Amnesty International has accused Spain and Morocco of being jointly responsible for the deaths of at least 37 migrants at the border fence of the Spanish North African exclave of Melilla.



On June 24, several hundred migrants, mainly from Sudan, had tried to cross the border fence between Morocco and Melilla in order to enter the EU.



According to official figures, at least 23 people died, hundreds were injured and 77 people have since been reported missing by human rights groups in Morocco.



Moroccan security forces brutally cracked down on the young men, as seen on video footage. Spain and Morocco have denied any responsibility for the deaths.



After the incidents, the Moroccan government blamed the migrants themselves, accusing them of "serious violence" against security forces.



In July, Morocco's National Human Rights Council said the migrants had used "extreme violence."



Around 2,000 people allegedly stormed the border crossing, armed with stones, sticks and sharp objects. In one case, migrants took a security guard as a "hostage," the human rights council said.



The Spanish Interior Ministry vigorously denied the allegations on Tuesday, calling them "absolutely false." Eleven migrants had received medical care on the Spanish side at the time, the ministry said.



The director of the Spanish branch of Amnesty, Esteban Beltran, said both countries were guilty of "crimes against humanity."



Spanish officials had not helped the injured, but had forcibly pushed them back to Morocco, he said.



At a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, Amnesty's secretary general, Agnès Callamard, spoke of mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, forcible returns and racism.



Amnesty's deputy director for the Middle East, Amna Guellali, called for an independent investigation.



