Ukraine to impose significant restrictions on electricity consumption

Ukraine 's prime minister said Sunday that the government will impose significant restrictions on electricity consumption throughout the country this winter.

"After eight waves of missile attacks on the country, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations are damaged, and 40% of the high-voltage network facilities are damaged to varying degrees," said Denys Shmyhal on Facebook.

Consequently, he warned, "there remains a significant power deficit in Ukraine's energy system.

"Each of us must realize that we will go through this winter with significant restrictions on electricity consumption," Shmyhal said.

He said the government instructed the Energy Ministry to determine and submit for consideration clear priorities for restoring electrical service, noting that the first on the list will be critical infrastructure facilities and hospitals.