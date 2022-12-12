TWO KILLED IN MASSIVE RUSSIAN SHELLING OF UKRAINES KHERSON - GOVERNOR

At least two people were killed and five wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday after what the regional governor said was "massive shelling" by Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops liberated the city from Russian occupation on Nov. 11. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been firing on it since then from the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the casualties had occurred in a single neighbourhood but that rescue workers were also combing a different area for possible victims.