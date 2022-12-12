Two injured in suicide bombing of Kabul hotel

A total of three attackers were killed and two people were injured in a suicide bombing of a hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson for the ruling hardline Taliban.



The two victims were foreign hotel guests, Mujahid said.



The hotel, which mainly accommodates Chinese citizens, had earlier been surrounded by Taliban security forces.



Local media outlets reported shots and explosions, and eyewitnesses confirmed this to dpa.



Videos shared among journalists and on social media reportedly showed the hotel in flames, however the content could not be initially verified.



No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



Since the Taliban took power, the terrorist militia Daesh has intensified its attacks.



On Sunday, the Chinese ambassador met with the Taliban and asked for the guaranteed safety of Chinese diplomats in Kabul.