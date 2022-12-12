Russian, Azerbaijani leaders discuss implementation of trilateral agreements with Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his i counterpart İlham Aliyev discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements signed with Armenia during a phone conversation on Monday.

"Some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated Nov. 9, 2020, Jan. 11 and Nov. 26, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022, were discussed, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus," a Kremlin statement said.

Both leaders also agreed to continue their contacts, the statement added.

Putin and Aliyev previously discussed similar issues during a phone call on Nov. 26.

The three-way accords of 2020 and 2021 ended a 44-day conflict in the Karabakh region, which was liberated about two years ago from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions-Lachin, Kalbajar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Baku liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.



