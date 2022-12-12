POLISH PRESIDENT THANKS GERMANY FOR PATRIOT AIR DEFENCE, SAYS RUSSIA MUST PAY FOR UKRAINES RECONSTRUCTION

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday thanked Germany for the planned deployment of the Patriot air defence missile systems to his country, a move first suggested after a wayward missile hit Polish territory in November.



"For us in Poland, this is a very important gesture by an ally and a very important gesture on the part of our neighbour," Duda said after a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Monday.



Following the missile strike which killed two people, the German and Polish defence ministers agreed to deploy parts of Germany's Patriot missile defence system on Polish soil.



This Tuesday, a Bundeswehr reconnaissance team is to travel to the neighbouring country to inspect suitable locations.



Steinmeier thanked Duda for his "very prudent attitude" following the missile strike near the border with Ukraine. Poland opened the way for the deployment after it backed down on a suggestion that the system be located on Ukrainian soil, instead of on Polish territory.



The projectile is thought to have been a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile used to defend against attacks by the Russian military.



Duda advised Germany to prepare for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine this winter, saying "people are fleeing from the frost, from death and from Russian missiles and bombs."



Poland has received the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, but many thousands have travelled on to Germany.



"In the cold winter months, it is now important that Germany and Poland stand by the people in Ukraine," Steinmeier said.

RECONSTRUCTION

Russia has to pay for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Ukraine, Duda added.

"Russia has an obligation to carry out this reconstruction and I believe that the international community will force the Russian state to bear the costs," Duda said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

It is in fact "an important duty of the international community" to force Russia to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, he added.

The Polish leader pointed out that it was Russia which started the war against Ukraine and therefore it had to bear "all the costs of the reconstruction."

"If someone attacks a state, then they have to pay a big bill. And that's what we have to do with Russia now," Duda reiterated.

On Dec.1, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that he plans to discuss with his counterparts any available legal means to ensure Russia pays for the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking at the start of this year's two-day ministerial conference of the Organization for Security and cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the central Polish city of Lodz, Borrell said, "We will explore all legal possibilities to make sure that Russia will pay for the destruction it's causing in Ukraine."

He recalled that the EU has frozen Russian assets worth nearly €20 billion ($21 billion) since Moscow launched war on Ukraine, and that Western sanctions have also led to the freezing of €300 billion ($312 billion) of foreign exchange reserves of the Russian central bank around the world.