Official wounded in car explosion in Russian-occupied Kherson region

An official from the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region was wounded in a car explosion, Russian news agencies reported Monday, citing Moscow-installed authorities.

Medics from the Russian-backed authorities said the deputy head of the region, Vitaliy Bulyuk, survived the apparent attack.

"He is wounded, his condition is stable, of moderate severity," the Interfax news agency quoted Moscow-backed health official Vadim Ilmiyev as saying.

"The driver of the car was killed on the spot. According to my information, a mine went off, the car burned down," he added.

Bulyuk was taken to a medical facility, he said.

Ilmiyev did not specify where the explosion took place.

Russian forces withdrew from the main city of Kherson in November, but continue to control most of the southern region.