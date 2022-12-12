Majority of American citizens do not want Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024 - survey

Some 70% of Americans think that US President Joe Biden should not be running for reelection in 2024, a new survey revealed.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 57% of Democrats say Biden he should not stand for office along with 86% of Republicans and 66% of independents.

The president's overall approval fell to 41% from 46% in the October survey, with his disapproval rising to 54% from 50%.

Only 14% of respondents thought the economy is "good or excellent" and Biden's approval rating on the economy dropped from 40% to 38%, according to the survey.

It also found that 61% of the public think former President Donald Trump should not seek the presidency. Of the respondents, 88% were Democrats, 37% Republicans, and 61% were independents.