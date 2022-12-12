G7 leaders, Zelensky to hold Ukraine talks online

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations are set to talk via videoconference later, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expected to join the call amid a period of intense diplomatic activity.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host the meeting, which comes not long before the end of Germany's presidency of the G7 at the end of the year.



It comes the day after Zelensky spoke to US President Joe Biden and was assured of further support as Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grids continue. Many in the southern Odessa region are now without electricity. Improving Ukraine's air defence would be a priority, the White House said.



Zelensky praised the "unprecedented defence and financial assistance" given by the US, according to the statement.



Zelensky also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron - himself a G7 leader - and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday.



German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday there was no special reason for the 90-minute meeting, and that it "had been planned for some time."



Despite the sustained attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, Russia does not currently have the capabilities for territorial conquests in Ukraine, according to a British intelligence assessment.



The Defence Ministry in London said Russia likely still aims to extend control over Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson provinces.



All four were illegally annexed in late September, although the Kremlin presides neither politically nor militarily across the regions and Kiev has made significant progress in recapturing territory in recent months.



"Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months," the Defence Ministry said.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing updates on the war since Russia's full-scale invasion erupted in late February. In doing so, the British government aims to counter the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.



