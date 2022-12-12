News World EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran protests and Ukraine war

DPA WORLD Published December 12,2022

EU foreign ministers are in Brussels on Monday to address the Russian invasion of Ukraine and discuss the ongoing protests in Iran and Tehran's crackdown on the regime's critics.



The nationwide protest movement in Iran was triggered by the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in policy custody in September after her arrest for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.



The killing of Mohsen Shekari, regarded as the first known Iranian state execution in connection with the protests, is to feature in the talks.



Foreign ministers are expected to greenlight more sanctions on Iran for human rights violations. New sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine were expected to be ready as well.



However, discussions last Friday evening broke up with no agreement, EU diplomats told dpa, as EU member states needed more time to analyse the new punitive measures. Talks reconvene on Monday.



The European Union's wider Ukraine policies are to be discussed, including the bloc's military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces.



EU foreign ministers will also discuss the Russian assault on Ukraine's energy grid. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, is to join the talks via video link.



A funding top up for the European Peace Facility (EPF), a funding mechanism separate to the EU budget, that reimburses EU member states for supplying arms to non-EU countries, is also to be discussed.



EU treaties prevent the bloc from using EU budget funds for military projects. So far under the EPF, the EU has provided Ukraine with €3.1 ($3.2 billion) in military aid.



EU member states have also provided arms to Ukraine through bilateral efforts independent of the bloc.







