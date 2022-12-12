BRITAIN: RUSSIAS ADVANCE IN UKRAINE LIKELY TO BE STALLED FOR MONTHS

News World Britain: Russia's advance in Ukraine likely to be stalled for months

Britain: Russia's advance in Ukraine likely to be stalled for months

"Russia's strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas," the daily war update from Britain said on Monday. "Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months," it continued.

DPA WORLD Published December 12,2022 Subscribe

Russia does not currently have the capabilities for territorial conquests in Ukraine, according to a British intelligence assessment, even as Moscow pushes the line that wide swathes of the east and south will, despite setbacks, come under its control.



The Defence Ministry in London said Russia likely still aims to extend control over Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson provinces.



All four were illegally annexed in late September, although the Kremlin presides neither politically nor militarily across the regions and Kyiv has made significant progress in recapturing territory in recent months.



"Russia's strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas," the daily war update from Britain said on Monday.



"Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months," it continued.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing updates on the war since Russia's full-scale invasion erupted in late February. In doing so, the British government aims to counter the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.







