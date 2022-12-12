Bloodstained package containing animal eyes sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Athens

Continuing a gruesome trend amid the ongoing war, a bloodstained package containing animal eyes was found in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Greek capital Athens, police announced Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymitro Kuleba last week said that so far a total of 31 suspicious packages have been sent to its diplomatic missions in 15 different countries.

Kuleba said suspicious packages had arrived at diplomatic missions in Austria, the Vatican, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the US, Hungary, France, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

All the envelopes gave the same sender's address, Kuleba said, namely a "car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen."

Greek police gave no further details of Monday's incident.