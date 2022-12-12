Azerbaijani activists protest illegal exploitation of resources in Karabakh

Azerbaijani ecologists representing NGOs early on Monday protested against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the region where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed.

The protests were held on the Lachin-Shusha road, where activists have set up tents and have refused to leave until they are permitted to enter the region where two mines are located, Azerbaijani state news agency AZERTAC reported.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan sent a diplomatic note to Russia concerning the "illegal exploitation" of natural resources in the liberated Karabakh region, as its officials were prevented from entering the area a day before.

A statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that illegal exploitation and looting of natural resources were observed, especially in the Kyzylbulag gold and Demirli copper-molybdenum mines.

The communique said that negotiations were held between the two sides and an agreement was reached on Saturday, but still officials from Baku were prevented from visiting the area.

Baku liberated Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and several other regions which were under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades, following a war in the fall of 2020. The fighting had ended after a Moscow-brokered cease-fire.

Since then, Russian peacekeeping troops have been deployed in the region.