Survey: Third of German office workers available during holidays

Nearly one out of three employees in Germany with an office job will be ready to go to work if called upon during the end-of-year festive season, even though they are on vacation or enjoying public holidays, a survey showed.



Thirty-two per cent said they would be available to work, respondents told a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the office communication platform Slack.



Just under two-thirds of these reachable people will look at their work-related messages at least several times a day.



As a reason for being available during the holidays, 48% of those affected said that their employer expected them to be, while 54% cited customer expectations.



At 61%, however, those affected said even more frequently that important projects had to be pushed ahead. And a whopping 77% even said they were doing this of their own accord.



Last year, many employees did not enjoy a Christmas break: 23% of all respondents said that their boss had contacted them during the holidays, even though they were off work. And 18% even said they had to work even though they were off.



German trade unions and occupational health and safety experts are critical of constant accessibility, saying it is detrimental to rest, health and performance.



YouGov surveyed 2,017 people with office jobs from November 21 to 28, 2022.