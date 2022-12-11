ESTONIAS LEADER CALLS ON GERMANY TO PROVIDE MORE WEAPONS TO UKRAINE

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called on Germany and other allies to offer more support to Ukraine.



"I urge all the allies, including Germany, to send whatever you have in order for Ukraine to defend themselves," the prime minister told dpa.



"Because it's not only a matter of sovereignty and freedom of one country in Europe, but it's also a matter of security for the whole of Europe and also the rules-based order in the world - that if you are attacked, you have to be able to defend yourself."



Estonia, one of the smallest EU countries, delivered weapons to Ukraine before Russia invaded in February.



"If all the allies would have sent weapons already in January or February, a lot of human lives would have been saved," Kallas said.



According to statistics from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Baltic country, which borders Russia, has provided more support to Ukraine in terms of total gross domestic product than any other country in the world.



In terms of arms deliveries, the statistics also put it ahead of much larger and financially stronger European countries such as Italy or Spain in absolute terms.



The German government has come under fire for failing to send heavy weaponry, including Leopard battle tanks, to support Kiev.



However, Kallas said it was not up to her to criticize that decision.



"It's up to every country to say what they can deliver and what they cannot."

