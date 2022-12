Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to exchange views over several issues including Black Sea grain corridor, anti-terror fight and bilateral ties.

Erdoğan expressed his sincere wishes to Russia's Putin for an end to Moscow-Kyiv war 'as soon as possible'.

"It's important to clear Türkiye's Syria border of PKK/YPG terrorists up to a depth of at least 30 km (18.6 mi) under 2019 Sochi deal," Erdoğan told Putin on phone call.