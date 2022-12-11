Energy facilities hit almost daily, 1.5M without power: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian army continues to carry out attacks on critical energy infrastructures in Ukraine almost daily.

Zelensky addressed the nation with a daily video message he shared on his Telegram account at night and stated that power cuts continue in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.

Stating that the Russian army continues to target energy infrastructures in particular, Zelensky announced that Russian forces carried out attacks on the Odessa region with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Stating that 10 of the 15 Iranian-made UAVs launched by the Russian forces were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense forces, Zelensky noted that the energy infrastructures were damaged as a result of the attacks.

"The situation in the Odessa region is very serious."

Noting that power cuts occurred throughout the region as a result of the attacks, Zelensky said, "As of now, more than 1.5 million people are without electricity in Odessa."

Stating that power cuts continue in many regions, especially in Kyiv, outside the Odessa region, Zelensky said, "There are bombardments, missile attacks, UAV attacks in different regions almost every day. Energy facilities are hit almost every day."

Zelensky said that intensive work is underway to quickly repair damaged power plants.