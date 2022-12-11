Azerbaijan sends diplomatic note to Russia over 'illegal exploitation' of resources in Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Sunday sent a diplomatic note to Russia concerning "illegal exploitation" of natural resources in the liberated Karabakh, as its officials were prevented from entering the region a day before.

The Foreign Ministry said Baku repeatedly appealed to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region to prevent "illegal exploitation" of natural resources and eliminate its negative impact on the environment, but to no avail.

"According to the information obtained by Azerbaijan, illegal exploitation and looting of natural resources ... is observed, especially in the Kyzylbulag gold and Demirli copper-molybdenum mines," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with the agreement reached, it was once again called upon to ensure Azerbaijan's representatives' unhindered access to the mentioned mines."

The communique noted that negotiations were held between the two sides and an agreement reached on Saturday, but still officials from Baku were prevented from visiting the area.

"Due to the fact that the Russian peacekeeping contingent did not take any action, a pre-planned action by local residents prevented the visit," it said.

The statement added that the note emphasized it is "unacceptable to obstruct such a trip or to impose any conditions," stressing on the need for the Russian peacekeeping contingent to "strictly observe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all its activities" in accordance with the peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November 2020.

Baku liberated Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and several other regions which were under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades, following clashes in the fall of 2020. The fighting had ended after a Moscow-brokered cease-fire. Since then, Russian peacekeeping troops are deployed in the region.