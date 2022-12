Zelensky: 62% of Russian missile strikes were on Ukrainian civilian targets

Some 62% of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine were on civilian targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Numerous Ukrainian cities, towns, villages and settlements have been heavily damaged in Russian attacks, Zelensky said at a conference in the capital, Kyiv.

Russian missiles "specifically targeted civilian targets" and Russian forces continue to kill Ukrainian civilians, he said.

He said torture chambers and mass graves have been found in Ukrainian areas recaptured from Russian forces.

"The crimes committed by the Russian state on Ukrainian soil, particularly against Ukrainians, are unprecedented since World War II," Zelensky added.

He said Ukraine expects its international partners to support its efforts to ensure that Russia is tried for its crimes.