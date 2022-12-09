US announces new $275M tranche of military aid for Ukraine

The US on Friday announced another $275 million in new military assistance for Ukraine to help it counter Russia's offensive.

The latest tranche includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which have proven pivotal in Kyiv's recent advances against Russian forces, as well as 80,000 155mm artillery rounds and additional equipment to help defend against drone systems, the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said the assistance includes "counter air defense capability," but did not elaborate.

An additional number of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles ambulances and medical equipment, along with roughly 150 generators and field equipment, are also being sent.

The aid is being delivered under what is known as presidential drawdown authorities, which allows the US' commander-in-chief to transfer equipment from existing stocks to allies and partners.

"This package will provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defenses and counter the threats Ukraine is facing from Iranian UAVs which Russia is using to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure and kill Ukrainian civilians," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

The Biden administration has provided Kyiv with over $19.3 billion in military assistance since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February.