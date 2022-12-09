News World Members of Roma minority continue to riot across Greece

Greek police special forces detain two women during a raid in a Roma settlement in Aspropyrgos, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Shots were fired near Athens amid widespread riots by members of the Roma minority across Greece late Thursday, injuring a police officer.



About 30 rioters in the suburb of Aspropyrgos opened fire on police officers with shotguns, according to media reports.



In other areas, rioters threw stones and set rubbish bins, tyres and cars on fire.



People have taken to the streets across Greece to protest police violence since a 16-year-old Roma boy was shot in the head and seriously injured by a police officer on Monday in Thessaloniki.



Many people have also taken advantage of the protests as an opportunity for rioting.



The 34-year-old officer was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter, and he is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Friday.



Vassilis Pantzos, president of the Greek Roma association known as Ellan Passe, has called on people to stop rioting.



"We are trying, together with leaders of the respective communities, to calm the tense atmosphere across the country," he told state broadcaster ERT on Friday morning.



At the same time, he criticized the fact that police violence against Roma people had increased in recent years. The state must take action against this, Pantzos said.



The teen was shot on Monday after driving away from a petrol station without paying his €20 ($21.12) petrol bill. The police officer allegedly shot him in the head from behind in a subsequent chase.



The boy remains in critical condition.






























