Kremlin: No new annexations of Ukrainian territories planned

Published December 09,2022

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia is not currently planning to annex further territories in its war against Ukraine.



"There is no question of that," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov according to the Russian news agency Interfax.



Rather, he continued, there is "a lot of work" to be done to "liberate" the annexed territories from Ukrainian control.



Russia annexed the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya despite protests by Ukraine and the West that the move violated international law. None of the regions were under full Russian control at the time of the declaration. Ukraine recently freed more parts of them from Russian occupation.



International law recognizes Russia as the occupying power in the territories and stipulates that they belong to Ukraine.



Peskov also said that Moscow sees the recapture of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea - which Russia annexed in 2014 - by Ukraine as a continued threat.



Authorities in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Thursday again reported that a Ukrainian drone hit Russia's Black Sea fleet.



"The risk undoubtedly continues because the Ukrainian side continues its line of organizing terrorist attacks," Peskov said.



However, he said, air defences showed that the countermeasures were working.



The Kremlin spokesperson also rejected statements from Germany which said Ukraine does not have to limit itself to its own territory in its defensive struggle against Russia. Peskov warned that this would expand the conflict.



Russian territory has been fighting off repeated shelling in recent weeks.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has complained about the danger posed by Russian mines within the country.



"This is the form of Russian terror that will have to be countered for years to come," he said in his daily video message on Thursday.



His comments came after he granted posthumous awards to four police officers, killed on duty in Kherson on Wednesday after "stumbling upon a mine trap," according to Zelensky.



The Ukrainian president accused Russia of deliberately leaving the mines as a deadly threat to civilians.



The 44-year-old said he was certain that mine terrorism would be one of the charges against Russia after the war.



In addition, Zelensky reported on his working meeting with Slovakian ministers.



The talks served to strengthen European solidarity and to find a common line when drafting the next package of sanctions against Russia, Zelensky said.









