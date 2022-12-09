Eyeing Ukraine invasion, Baltic states vow to boost defence budgets

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will all aim to boost defence spending to about 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) because Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is raising fears that Moscow could turn its eye on the former Soviet republics.



"All three of us are in agreement that we have to move our defence investments further in the direction of 3% of GDP," said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after the meeting. "Each country will do that individually."



Kariņš left open when his country will meet the goal. Latvia currently spends 2.2% of its GDP on defence. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country plans to hit the 3% goal in 2024, and already has plans to be at 2.9% next year.



Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also held out hope that her country's defence budget could hit the mark next year. "The realistic outlays for Lithuania's defence and security will be in the range of 2.5% to 3% in the next year in any case."



All three Baltic countries border with Russia. Lithuania and Latvia also share a border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia. Seeing as how Russia has lashed out at Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union, the three Baltic states feel directly threatened by the war drums.



All three have already boosted their defence budgets and sought to better outfit their militaries. They have also vowed to lend more aid to Ukraine and vowed to tighten sanctions on Russia and Belarus.



