Ukraine conflict can end tomorrow if Kyiv shows political will, Kremlin says

The conflict in Ukraine may end as early as tomorrow if Kyiv shows a political will towards it, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

"In this case, here you can talk until you're blue in the face, when it's all over. (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy knows when it can all end, it can all end tomorrow if he has a will," Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow, commenting on remarks by Ukraine's leader that the conflict may end in 2023.

Peskov also criticized the remarks of German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, who defended Ukraine's strike on Russia's territory, saying "such statements certainly encourage" Kyiv for new attacks.

"Of course, such statements actually prolong this whole difficult period and do not contribute to the solution of this problem," the Russian spokesman said.

Commenting on media reports alleging that Uzbekistan refused to take part in Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan "gas union," Peskov said the journalists twisted facts, as "no one talks about gas in exchange for political conditions."

This, he said, is "out of the question in the context of the idea of creating this union."

Asked about Moscow's response to the Western oil price cap on Russian oil, Peskov said its preparation is coming to an end.