ISRAELS REFUSAL TO GRANT VISAS TO UN STAFF COULD IMPACT AID WORK: UN

The United Nations expressed concern Thursday that Israel's refusal to grant entry visas to UN personnel could affect humanitarian work in Palestine.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it could have a significant long-term effect on the humanitarian community's ability to support Palestinians in need.

''We're of course remaining engaged with the Israeli authorities on this issue and we hope it does get resolved,'' he added.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry refused to issue visas to officials from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), accusing employees from the aid agency of ''undercounting'' the number of Israeli civilians who are killed or injured in "Palestinian terror attacks."



