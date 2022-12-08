 Contact Us
Danish defence ministry says its websites hit by cyberattack

December 08,2022
Denmark's defence ministry was hit by a cyberattack on Thursday that had cut off access to its websites, although it had no impact on its operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

The websites were hit by so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which direct a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline, the ministry said.

"Currently, there is no knowledge of other impacts than the lack of access to web portals – there are thus no operational consequences for the defence," it said on Twitter.