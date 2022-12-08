Biden: Griner endured 'hell' but is returning to US in 'good spirits'

US President Joe Biden says Brittney Griner endured "hell" while imprisoned in Russia for the past 10 months but was coming home in "good spirits."



"After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones - and she should have been there all along," Biden said at the White House.



"These past few months have been hell for Brittney," the president said, flanked by his vice president, secretary of state and Griner's wife Cherelle.



He said negotiations to obtain her release in a prisoner swap with Russia were "painstaking and intense." He thanked the United Arab Emirates for its role in the exchange.



"I'm glad to be able to say that Brittney is in good spirits. She is relieved to be finally heading home," said Biden, who shortly before had spoken with Griner on the phone.



Biden said that he was "not giving up" in trying to secure the freedom of Paul Whelan, a US citizen who has been held in Russia for years.



"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan."



