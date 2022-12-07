US-UK energy alliance to ensure gas supply, clean energy: White House

The new energy alliance between the US and the UK will ensure natural gas supply and clean energy for both countries and the market as a whole, the White House said Wednesday.

The pact aims to further increase American liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to the UK and the wider European market with at least 9 billion cubic meters in the next year.

The deal wants to improve the UK's LNG import infrastructure and interconnection to achieve gas supply security for a wider continental European market.

"During this global energy crisis, brought on by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is more important than ever for allied countries to deepen their cooperation to ensure resilient international systems which reflect our shared values," the White House said in a statement.

The alliance also aims to lower dependency on fossil fuels, develop clean energy technologies and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by working with G7 and G20 member countries.

While the US is investing more than $30 billion in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for low-income communities, the UK has committed £6 billion ($7.34 billion) in energy efficiency schemes to 2028, according to the White House.

The pact also includes nuclear cooperation to promote civil nuclear power as a safe and reliable part of a clean energy transition.



